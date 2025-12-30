New Report Reveals Timeline For Dominik Mysterio’s Return From Injury

When will Dominik Mysterio return to the ring in WWE?

The current Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion has been sidelined due to an injury that he suffered in a tag team match at AAA Guerra De Titanes.

Dominik teamed with El Grande Americano in a losing effort against Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix.

WWE provided a vague update on the status of ‘Dirty Dom’ on this week’s Raw, with Liv Morgan telling the Judgment Day faction that he was out indefinitely.

Raw commentator Joe Tessitore stated that Dominik sustained a shoulder injury but didn’t mention a timeline for his return.

However, it seems there is now more clarity on when the champion could be back in the ring.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dominik does not need surgery and is expected back within the next several weeks.

“What I was told today is that they’re looking at three to four weeks, so it’s not a long-term thing,” Meltzer said. “He should be back for the Rumble. The timeline is fluid, but three to four weeks is the number he got from the doctors.”

Fightful added that the hope within WWE is that Dominik will be cleared by the week of the Royal Rumble, which takes place on January 31 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Dominik regained the Intercontinental Championship from John Cena at Survivor Series last month, thanks to an assist from the returning Morgan.

He won the AAA Mega Championship by defeating El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide back in September.

Trouble Brewing With Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day?

Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio | WWE

Morgan’s return has introduced some interesting dynamics into the Judgment Day faction.

Roxanne Perez became a central figure in the group after Morgan was injured in June, and both women having unique relationships with Dominik could be a key story moving forward.

There has also been a clear power struggle between all the top members of Judgment Day, and how Dominik and Liv play off of Finn Balor is another intriguing development to watch.

Even if Dominik is out of action for another month, there is plenty for WWE to work with given all the intertwining stories.

Will Perez try to lure Dominik away from Morgan? What is Balor’s next move as the self-proclaimed leader? And does Morgan have something different in mind?

It seems obvious that Dominik has a lot to think about while he’s out of action.

