New WWE World Tag Team Champions Crowned On Monday Night Raw
In a somewhat surprising turn of events, The Judgment Day's run as WWE World Tag Team Champions have come to an end.
The budding tandem of AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh Monday night on Raw to end their reign at 112 days.
It was just the second time that Balor and McDonagh defended their titles since they defeated the New Day to capture the gold back on the June 30 edition of Raw. The match itself was nothing short of spectacular, with Styles getting the better of his fellow former Bullet Club leader to become a two-time WWE World Tag Team Champion.
Balor got a little too cocky toward the end of the bout and attempted to put AJ away with his own finishing maneuver. The Phenomenal One would roll through, however, and drop Finn with the Styles Clash for the victory.
While this is the first time in his WWE career that Dragon Lee can call himself a World Tag Team Champion, Styles has held the titles once before.
Back when they were still known as the Raw Tag Team Championships, AJ and the big man Omos held the gold for 132 days. They won the belts in dominating fashion over the New Day at WrestleMania 37 and held them until SummerSlam, where they lost to Randy Orton and Matt Riddle.
AJ Styles has put together a memorable October thus far, having just competed in a match of the year contender against John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel. Now, he may very well have won the final championship in his pro wrestling career.
2026 will be Style's final year as an active in-ring competitor. He's expected to hang up his boots sometime around WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. This past weekend he wrestled in Tokyo, Japan for likely the final time and received a special ovation from several members of the WWE locker room.
Ironically, Styles can thank his rival Dominik Mysterio for having the opportunity to win the World Tag Team Titles Monday night after he ran his mouth to Raw GM Adam Pearce a week ago.
Dirty Dom had a much more successful night on Raw than his Judgment Day cohorts. He successfully defended his Men's Intercontinental Championship against Rusev, once again utilizing a low blow — and some outside interference from Penta — to pin the Bulgarian Brute for the second time in three weeks.
