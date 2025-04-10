CM Punk Discusses Possibility Of WWE Retirement
CM Punk walked out of WWE more than a decade ago, with many believing he had wrestled his final match. Needless to say, that didn't end up being the case.
An emotional return to the business in AEW saw him spend a timultuous couple of years with the organization before being fired in 2023. He then would make a shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series that year, and is set to perform at his first WrestleMania since 2013 when he faces off with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 this month.
Punk spoke with Metro about the upcoming WrestleMania match and reflected on his career in a lengthy feature for the outlet. In it, he was asked about the prospect of retirement, despite missing seven years of his career already.
"No, because you never know what’s going to happen," he said. "If you would ask me when I was 26 if I would be wrestling when I was 46, I would have been like, 'No way.'"
Still, he is aware he is mortal. He suffered an injury in his first WWE TV match since returning at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, which ultimately led to his critically-acclaimed feud with Drew McIntyre.
It did, however, cause him to miss last year's WrestleMania, so now his focus is on his health as he gets ready to headline for the first time.
"Part of me is like, 'wrap me in bubble wrap on the road to WrestleMania,'" he joked. "[But] this is a tough business, injuries happen. Just get that out of your head. You’re tougher than you probably think. Just go forward and do what you always do."
