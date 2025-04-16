Nick Khan Claims WWE Is Always The Underdog
Even though the company is stocked with billion dollar television deals, licensing partnerships, and a hot product, Nick Khan still claims WWE is an underdog.
During an interview on the Bill Simmons Podcast, Khan spoke about WWE's place in the entertainment landscape and said that his company is always the underdog due to people underestimating it.
“We're always the underdog at WWE. We always feel that people underestimate us, that we're looked down upon. And we like it that way. Like bet against us. We prefer that and allow us to show you what we can do.”- Nick Khan (h/t Wrestle Ops)
Nick Khan is the President of WWE and has been since the company was merged together with UFC to form the TKO Group after the it was purchased by Endeavor. Prior to that, Khan served as CEO for WWE and occupied that role since Vince McMahon stepped down and retired in 2022.
MORE: Nick Khan On Whether More AEW Talent Will Jump To WWE
Khan joined WWE in 2020 and has been a pivotal person inside the company as it secured record revenues in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Khan has overseen the WWE negotiation process for it's television rights to Raw, Smackdown, and NXT and diversified that portfolio to make sure the company is properly represented across multiple platforms.
Khan and WWE are headed for a huge weekend in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41. The two-night event takes place on April 19 and April 20 from inside Allegiant Stadium. The night one main event features a triple threat match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.
On night two, WrestleMania is headlined by John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
