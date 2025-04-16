Nick Khan On Whether More AEW Talent Will Jump To WWE
It doesn't sound like WWE has any plans on slowing down when it comes to acquiring outside talent, particularly when it comes to performers who are currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling.
A number of former AEW talents have debuted on WWE programming within the past several months. Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, Shawn Spears, Penta and Rey Fenix to name a few, and more are reportedly on the way in Malakai Black and Miro.
Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Jade Cargill all made their way to WWE, or back to WWE, after stints with the unequivocal top competitor to the company. All of whom will be competing at WrestleMania 41 this weekend, with Rhodes and Punk occupying spots in the main event matches this year.
WWE President Nick Khan was a guest on the Bill Simmons Podcast this week and was asked about the on-going competition with AEW, owned by Tony Khan. When it comes to signing new talent, it definitely sounds as though Nick Khan, Paul Levesque and company have their eyes of some folks.
"In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers and we're happy about that," Khan told Simmons. "When, contractually, they are available to talk to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over. Nothing but respect to the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things."
These comments come just hours after rumors began surfacing about the future of former AEW Women's Champion Mariah May, with some reportedly under the assumption that The Glamour will be heading to WWE once her current deal expires later this year.
While it's more than fair to question where WWE will find the time to utilize all of the talent they have now, the ones reportedly signed already and those who will sign in the future, Nick Khan promises they will never have someone put pen to paper on a contract just to have them sit on the sidelines.
"That's something we won't do. We won't sign and bench people. We sign people who we want to use. If another entity signs and benches people now, that's not something we would do."
H/T Fightful for transcript assistance.
