WWE Releases Huge Roman Reigns Merch Drop Including World Title Belt
Roman Reigns returned to WWE for the first time since the night after WrestleMania on this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix and the company celebrated that return with a massive merch drop.
Now available on WWE Shop, the company is selling a brand new OTC 1 line of merchandise including t-shirts, a special glove set, and a custom world championship belt that has Reigns' face on it. The belt is $600 and the shirts clock in at $35.
Reigns returned to Raw and took out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as they tried to take out CM Punk and Jey Uso. Punk defeated Breakker in the main event gauntlet match to earn a shot at the world championship at SummerSlam. Before he could celebrate, Breakker and Reed attacked him.
Reed set both Jey and Punk up for a Tsunami, but that's when Reigns returned. Reigns walked out and hit Breakker with a Superman Punch before he crushed Reed with a Spear. He then stood in the ring with Jey and Punk as the show ended.
Reigns was last seen on the Raw after WrestleMania. On that night, he was taken out by Breakker. Are we headed toward Reigns vs. Breakker at Summerslam? Time will tell.
