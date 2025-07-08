Two WWE Legends Rumored To Appear At Evolution
More WWE legends could be set to appear at Evolution 2.
The all-women’s PLE returns after a seven-year hiatus on Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, where a plethora of WWE and NXT superstars will be in action.
The show will also feature WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella returning to the ring, as Trish will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the Undisputed WWE Championship, while Nikki enters the Battle Royal for a shot at a World title match at WWE Clash In Paris next month.
However, those two may not be the only former WWE women’s champions at the event.
According to PWInsider, Alundra Blayze (AKA Madusa) and Jazz are scheduled to be at Evolution. Blayze was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2015, and she competed in the previous Battle Royal at Evolution in 2018.
Meanwhile, Jazz has not wrestled in a WWE ring since October 2006. However, she did compete in the TNA Knockouts Championship No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal earlier this year.
Jazz has also recently been a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
In addition to the aforementioned matches involving Stratus and Nikki, WWE has announced several other high-stakes showdowns.
Championship matches feature Rhea Ripley going one-on-one with IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship, Becky Lynch defending the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat Match, and Jacy Jayne defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace.
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will also be on the line as Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defend against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, The Kabuki Warriors, and Sol Ruca and Zaria.
Non-title matches include Jade Cargill vs. Naomi in a No Holds Barred Match.
