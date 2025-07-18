Nikki Bella On Why WWE Evolution Could Become An Annual Event
What does Nikki Bella think about WWE Evolution potentially becoming an annual event?
The return of the all-women’s show was a big success for WWE last Sunday, as some have argued that it was the best PLE of the year for the company.
It was headlined by Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship, with Naomi spoiling the party to join the match and cash in her Money in the Bank contract to win the title.
Meanwhile, Nikki made her return to the ring for the first time since the Women’s Royal Rumble Match back in February, as she competed in the 20-Woman Battle Royal. Stephanie Vaquer won the match, with Nikki being eliminated by Lash Legend.
Would Nikki like to see Evolution be a yearly PLE in WWE?
On a recent episode of the Nikki & Brie Show, Brie Bella noted that she’s all for the idea, and Nikki gave her reasoning for why Evolution could be a staple on the WWE PLE schedule like other themed shows,
“It becomes a yearly thing not because it’s about history making,” Nikki said. “It’s just that it’s fun and different for a PLE. How we have the Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Hell in a Cell, Survivor Series. A lot of our PLEs have themes, so why not one of the themes be all women? We don’t always have to make it about history-making and all this. Just, ‘how cool.’ Evolution every year. I think it’s fun to put it in the summer. Put it before SummerSlam.”
Triple H was asked about the possibility of an annual Evolution event in the post-show press conference, and he stated that he “doesn’t want to say it’s yearly” but that WWE would “see what the demand is for it.”
This was WWE’s second Evolution event. The first was back in 2018, which featured Ronda Rousey defeating Nikki in the main event to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.
Nikki was originally slated for a feud and likely match against Liv Morgan at this year’s Evolution, but Morgan was injured on the June 16 edition of Raw and is currently out of action.
H/T Fightful for the transcription.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Takedown Discussions: Is The Injury To Seth Rollins A Work Or A Shoot?
WWE SmackDown Preview (7/18/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Jelly Roll Reveals Which Top WWE Names Have Been Helping Him Train For SummerSlam
Pat McAfee Reveals Why He Stepped Away From WWE Raw Commentary