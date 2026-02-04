Nikki Bella Shares Her Verdict on WWE’s Women’s and Men’s Divisions

Nikki Bella really loves the current state of the WWE Women's Division heading into WrestleMania 42.

The Bella Twins were reunited over the weekend at the Royal Rumble when Brie Bella made her surprise return to the company. Brie's appearance 48 hours later on Raw confirmed this wasn't a one-off appearance, as the sisters are targeting the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Division is arguably better than it's ever been, and it's no surprise that Nikki and Brie want to add their names to the history books as former champions.

Nikki Bella | WWE

The Bella Twins were recent guests on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE Podcast. While discussing the current state of WWE's Women's Division, Nikki made it abundantly clear that she believes that division has surpassed the Men's Division in the company.

"I mean, the women's division especially is incredible," Nikki Bella said. "I actually, no offense, think the women's division is better than the men's division overall. But I think for women, it's the best ever because of the opportunities given."

What does The Bella Twins road to WrestleMania look like?

While some fans might be quick to dismiss Nikki Bella's comments, she might actually be onto something here.

In recent years, WWE NXT has been much better at developing and creating new stars in the Women's Division than it has with the Men's Division. This has created a tremendous amount of depth not only on Raw and SmackDown, but in NXT as well.

Due to this development process, WWE has been able to flesh out its Women's Tag Team Division while not taking focus off the singles titles. Injecting The Bella Twins into the division on the road to WrestleMania arguably makes the division more important than ever in the eyes of many fans.

IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley | Netflix

With two of WWE's top performers, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, currently holding the Women's Tag Team Titles, there will be no shortage of challengers heading into WrestleMania 42. So what is the best way to handle this?

I believe WWE should put the spotlight on the Women's Tag Team Division at WrestleMania 42 in a major way by doing the first-ever multi-team ladder match for the titles at the Showcase of the Immortals.

There is no shortage of teams that could be included in this matchup. And by booking this match, multiple teams get showcased at WWE's biggest event of the year, and it will allow the division to take things to an even higher level than it is right now.

