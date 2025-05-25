NXT Battleground 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
NXT returns to the PLE world for the first time since Stand and Deliver over WrestleMania 41 weekend with Battleground live from Tampa Bay, Florida.
What started off as a confusing world championship contender has turned into a prominent attraction match for the show. Myles Bourne came out of nowhere to win a number one contender battle royal on an episode of NXT to earn a shot at Oba Femi and the NXT Championship.
To this point in time, Bourne has not been a featured act and has hid in the background behind Charlie Dempsey in the No Quarter Catch Crew faction. However, Bourne has stepped up to the plate and laid out a strong story and narrative on his journey to fight for the championship. Bourne is representing the deaf community in his fight against Femi and said that he's the underdog, but like it that way.
As for Femi, he'll look to add to his championship legacy in NXT. Femi has said that Bourne has been impressive in his run to the title match, but that NXT isn't a Disney story. Not every story has a happy ending according to Femi and he'll look to prove that by beating Bourne to retain his championship.
NXT Battleground will feature another history-making championship match when Joe Hendry defends the TNA World Championship against Trick Williams. This title defense is the first ever TNA Championship title defense on a WWE show.
Hendry and Williams have had quite a personal feud with the other and that was showcased strong this past week on NXT when both had musical concerts that insulted the other. It comes down to respect, though, and neither appear to have that for the other. Both men are defending their turf in this match. Hendry the world championship for TNA and Williams the NXT brand.
It's personal in the showdown between Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo at Battleground. After Stacks turned on D'Angelo and his family at Stand and Deliver last month, D'Angelo will finally get a chance for retribution when the two men and longtime friends go one on one.
There are two women's matches on the Battleground PLE. First, Stephanie Vaquer will defend the NXT Women's Championship against Jordynne Grace. Grace defeated Giulia to earn a shot at the championship and she'll look to prove that she is just as much a traveled performer as Vaquer.
Vaquer has gotten accolades for working all over the world, but Grace has seen her fair share of promotions as well. Both women are likable in the eys of the NXT universe, so this looks to be a battle of respectful, but competitive championship level wrestlers.
The other women's match is for the NXT Women's North American Championship. Sol Ruca will defend her title against the first-ever Women's NXT North American Champion, Kelani Jordan. Jordan has had recent issues with Zaria, who has been overprotected of Ruca as her tag team partner. Jordan beat Zaria to earn a shot at the championship.
Other action on the show will include a six-man tag team match. NXT Tag Team Champions -- Hank and Tank, will team with Josh Briggs to take on The Culling.
Here is everything you need to know about this Sunday's NXT Battleground 2025 event.
NXT Battleground 2025 Date:
Date: May 25, 2025
NXT Battleground 2025 Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST)
NXT Battleground 2025 Location:
Location: Yuengling Center in Tampa Bay, Florida
How to Watch NXT Battleground 2025:
Streaming: Peacock (domestic customers), Netflix (international customers)
Match Card (Announced):
Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship
Oba Femi vs. Myles Bourne for the NXT Championship
Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship
Tony D'Angelo vs. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo
Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan - NXT Women's North American Championship
Hank & Tank and Josh Briggs vs. The Culling
