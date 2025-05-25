John Cena, Cody Rhodes Tag Team Clash Official For WWE Money In The Bank
It's officially going down in the City of Angels.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque took to social media Sunday morning to announce that WWE Champion John Cena will team with Logan Paul to take on World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at WWE Money in the Bank.
Fresh off his victory over R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event, Cena attempted to enhance his ultimate goal of destroying professional wrestling by delivering the World Heavyweight Championship to a YouTuber.
Cena's plans were ultimately foiled when Cody Rhodes made his highly anticipated return to WWE and helped save Jey Uso's World Title from falling into the hands of Logan Paul.
The American Nightmare then issued a challenge to the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion that would see Cena and Paul take on former World Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on Saturday, June 7 in Los Angeles.
There were rumors that Grammy nominated artist Travis Scott would be making his in-ring debut at Money in the Bank, in a tag team bout with John Cena, but those plans may have changed. It's also possible that Scott is added to the mix in the coming weeks and this eventually ends up being a trios match.
WWE's next Premium Live Event will once again feature the annual Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, in addition to this newly announced all-star tag team bout featuring both of the men's world champions.
Current Money in the Bank Match Card (Announced):
WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes
2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. TBD vs. TBD
