NXT New Year's Evil Results: Oba Femi And Giulia Become NXT Champions; The Rock Appears
It's a new day in NXT.
Tuesday night at New Year's Evil both Giulia and Oba Femi ascended to the top of the of WWE's developmental brand by capturing the Men and Women's NXT Championships.
Femi outlasted both Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe in a triple threat match to take his dominance over the NXT locker room to the highest level.
Giulia meantime finally ended the brilliant reign of 2-Time NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. The Prodigy may soon be getting the call to the main roster as last night seemed to serve as a passing of the torch moment.
Meanwhile there's a new No. 1 Contender for the NXT Women's Championship and The Rock made his first ever appearance on NXT. Here's everything you might have missed last night on NXT:
Full New Year's Evil Match Results:
- Giula defeated Roxanne Perez to become the NEW NXT Women's Champion! The Prodigy pulled out every trick at her disposal but could not put her challenger away. Giulia was then able to connect with a Northern Lights Bomb to capture the gold.
- Stephanie Vaquer beat Cora Jade, Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender for the Women's North American Championship. This absolutely chaotic match-up came to a close when Vaquer tossed Vice from the ring after hitting her with a superkick. She then blasted Jordan with the SVB to pick up the biggest win of her NXT Championship to date.
- Gigi Dolin, Shotzi and Tatum Paxley defeated Fatal Influence in a six-woman tag team match. Shotzi pinned Women's North American Champion Fallon Henley after connecting with a top rope senton.
- Lexis King outlasted Charlie Dempsey in a Sudden Death Rules Match to officially win the NXT Heritage Cup. King made just enough contact on Dempsey as he attempted to leap frog to knock him down. He quickly capitalized with the Coronation for the victory.
- Oba Femi pinned Trick Williams in a triple threat match with Eddy Thorpe to capture the NXT Championship! Williams attempted a Trick Shot knee strike but Thorpe blasted him with a steel chair. After neutralizing Thorpe, Femi hit the Fall From Grace on Williams to win the title.
- The Rock closed the show with his first ever address on NXT. The Great One electrified the crowd as he usually does. He played all the hits and put over the NXT locker room before hitting his hard out. Earlier in the night The Rock had a cool segment with his daughter Ava and Ethan Page. He told Page if he wants to be cool with The Rock, he needed to be cool with the NXT General Manager. He then gave him a spank on the backside and told him to, "Get his sweet a-- out of here."
