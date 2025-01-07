Roman Reigns And Paul Heyman Drop WWE 2K25 Teaser On Raw; X-Box Releases First Images
A WWE 2K25 Easter egg was planted in plain sight for all of Netflix to see during Monday Night Raw.
Paul Heyman was praising his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns during a backstage segment when The Wiseman asked if he could present a massive platform in which to celebrate his victory over Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat early in the night.
Reigns responded by saying his calendar was clear on Monday, January 27, presumably during Raw that night in Atlanta, Georgia. As Roman and Heyman walked into their locker room, the door closed behind them revealing a WWE 2K25 logo.
New details about WWE's next video game are set to be released the day after Raw on the 27th, according to the WWE2K website:
"WWE 2K returns bigger, bolder, and better than ever in a breakthrough year for the franchise! WWE 2K25 is preparing to charge down the ramp with all the authenticity and action fans love from the best in sports entertainment.- WWE.2K.com
Discover game-changing features, iconic Superstars, and more details on January 28th, 2025."
Meantime, the official X account of X-Box released the first images from the new game to celebrate the Raw on Netflix premiere.
It's safe to assume there will be an even bigger tease for WWE2K25 on Raw prior to the game detail announcement on the 28th.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Rhea Ripley Wins The WWE Women's World Championship On WWE Raw On Netflix
John Cena Reveals Plans To Win WWE Royal Rumble And Break World Title Record At WrestleMania
Chaos Erupts On WWE Raw As Roman Reigns Defeats Solo Sikoa In Tribal Combat