Wrestling On FanNation

Roman Reigns And Paul Heyman Drop WWE 2K25 Teaser On Raw; X-Box Releases First Images

New details about the WWE2K25 video game are set to be released the day after the January 27 episode on Monday Night Raw.

Rick Ucchino

WWE 2K25 details to be released soon
WWE 2K25 details to be released soon / WWE

A WWE 2K25 Easter egg was planted in plain sight for all of Netflix to see during Monday Night Raw.

Paul Heyman was praising his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns during a backstage segment when The Wiseman asked if he could present a massive platform in which to celebrate his victory over Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat early in the night.

Reigns responded by saying his calendar was clear on Monday, January 27, presumably during Raw that night in Atlanta, Georgia. As Roman and Heyman walked into their locker room, the door closed behind them revealing a WWE 2K25 logo.

New details about WWE's next video game are set to be released the day after Raw on the 27th, according to the WWE2K website:

"WWE 2K returns bigger, bolder, and better than ever in a breakthrough year for the franchise! WWE 2K25 is preparing to charge down the ramp with all the authenticity and action fans love from the best in sports entertainment.

Discover game-changing features, iconic Superstars, and more details on January 28th, 2025."

WWE.2K.com

Meantime, the official X account of X-Box released the first images from the new game to celebrate the Raw on Netflix premiere.

It's safe to assume there will be an even bigger tease for WWE2K25 on Raw prior to the game detail announcement on the 28th.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE 2K24 Roster

Rhea Ripley Wins The WWE Women's World Championship On WWE Raw On Netflix

John Cena Reveals Plans To Win WWE Royal Rumble And Break World Title Record At WrestleMania

Chaos Erupts On WWE Raw As Roman Reigns Defeats Solo Sikoa In Tribal Combat

Published |Modified
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE