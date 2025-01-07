Paul Heyman Makes Pitch For Roman Reigns & Others To Receive Emmy Consideration With WWE's Move to Netflix
Paul Heyman is adamant that WWE programming, specifically Roman Reigns and the Bloodline story arc, is worthy of legitimate Emmy consideration.
The Wiseman has expressed those sentiments publicly before, but took the opportunity to do so once again Monday night in Los Angeles during the Raw on Netflix Premiere Post-Show press conference.
When fielding a question from Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, Heyman said the shift of WWE programming from traditional linear television to Netflix should open some eyes within the Television Academy and force voters to expand their criteria for selecting the winners.
“We are on a platform that can just simply not be denied in a domestic nor global basis. There is no excuse anymore for Roman Reigns not to be nominated for and win an Emmy this year. It has to happen. I am so sick of it now that the entire television industry has come out of COVID, and Roman Reigns did not miss a single week of television when every other production was shut down, took this company from the COVID era to where it is, to multi-billion dollar, to a merger to now that we’re on Netflix, there is no more excuse."
Heyman didn't just praise his Tribal Chief. He also acknowledged the fine work of others in the company, including himself of course.
"The Wiseman deserves an Emmy too. While we’re at it, Paul Levesque deserves an Emmy, WWE deserves an Emmy. But it all starts with the acknowledgment of who is the most captivating, who is the most riveting, who is the most compelling character on television today? It has been the same way for the past five years. That answer is, and I’m biased, but that doesn’t make me wrong, that answer is Roman Reigns."
Official entry rules from the Television Academy state that any program that is submitted for Emmy consideration must be transmitted to the public by a television network, cable company, satellite, internet or other form of digital media.
All shows must also contain at least two-thirds of original material, unless adequate creative adjustments are made to the source material.
It certainly seems as though WWE programming should qualify for the annual best in television awards show, assuming the company submits itself for consideration each year.
