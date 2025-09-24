NXT Star Celebrates Stephanie Vaquer's World Title Victory
Stephanie Vaquer continues to impress WWE audiences as her championship history in the company continues to grow.
Having already held the NXT Women's and Women's North American Championships, Vaquer now has become the first Chilean and South American woman to hold a World Championship on the main roster with her Wrestlepalooza victory over Iyo Sky.
Vaquer's boyfriend and fellow WWE star, Myles Borne, would make a congratulatory post on Instagram saying how proud of her he is.
Fans started to speculate that Borne and Vaquer were dating after pictures came out of the pair hanging out with Myles Borne's family on social media.
Borne has had a prominent spot in NXT since leaving the No Quarter Catch Crew and feuding with Lexis King as of late. Myles Borne has a moment on-screen with Finn Balor during the NXT Homecoming event, with the pair taking out King.
Stephanie Vaquer On Her WrestlePalooza Moment
Stephanie Vaquer has only been in the WWE for a little over a year now, but in that time she has already achieved a stacked resume of accolades.
Vaquer would join the main roster in late May of this year and is now sitting at the top of the Raw women's division as Women's World Champion.
Stephanie Vaquer spoke to CHV Noticias about the championship victory at Wrestlepalooza, saying.
It was a long and difficult road because first I was going against Naomi. I didn’t know what event I was going to part of because first it was in Clash In Paris and then they canceled on me...There were many changes that, really, it was uncertain to know when this great day was going to arrive and to be able to compete for the Championship.- Stephanie Vaquer, CHV Noticias
She also talks about having her father in the crowd for that moment and what that meant to them.
The times were perfect and everything settled down for some reason. It was just for my dad’s birthday, who was in the front row. (He) He was watching wrestling for the first time live, he was watching how I fulfilled my dream. It was perfect for me to have my hero there, I think it meant a lot. Not only to fulfill my dream, but it was something better than that.- Stephanie Vaquer, CHV Noticias
It seems that Stephanie Vaquer's first challenge is coming up at Crown Jewel Perth as she will take whoever holds the WWE Women's Championship to determine the winner of the Women's Crown Jewel Championship, an accolade previously won by Liv Morgan.
