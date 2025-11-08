AEW Collision Preview (11/8/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Tonight’s Collision is all about setting the scene for Blood & Guts.

Three (if necessary) matches are on the card to determine which teams will have the advantage for both the men’s and women’s Blood & Guts matches.

In the last of three matches that will determine whether The Conglomeration (and friends) or the Death Riders will enter the steel structure first, Roderick Strong and Jon Moxley will go head-to-head in what doubles as their rubber match. Currently their match record together is tied with one win each and tonight will serve as the official tiebreaker.

Jon Moxley and Roderick Strong's last singles match took place on the September To Remember episode of Dynamite. | All Elite Wrestling

Although Strong still doesn’t consider himself to be an official member of The Conglomeration, his ties within the faction run deep. Will he be able to secure the advantage for his Blood & Guts team in Greensboro, or will Moxley and the ever-present Death Riders in his corner be too much to overcome?

The road to the first Women's Blood & Guts continues

With @MeganBayne's victory on #AEWDynamite, @jmehytr has to win to keep her team in play for advantage in Blood & Guts.



If Hayter wins vs @SkyeByee, @HarleyCameron_ + @Toxic_Thekla will collide in a final match!



Don't miss #AEWCollision LIVE at 8/7c on TNT + HBO Max, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/fLgLGTYuZh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 7, 2025

On Dynamite, Megan Bayne pinned Mina Shirakawa to get one step closer to securing the advantage for her team in the women’s Blood & Guts match. Tonight, Jamie Hayter and Skye Blue will square off in match two. Hayter has beaten Skye Blue before one-on-one, but the Sisters of Sin were responsible for eliminating Hayter and Queen Aminata from the inaugural AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship tournament.

If Hayter wins, a third match will be necessary to determine which team walks away with the advantage heading into Greensboro next Wednesday.

The third match of the advantage battles will feature the Triangle of Madness’ Thekla versus one-half of the Babes of Wrath, Harley Cameron. Cameron is currently on a hot streak after pinning ROH Women’s World Champion Athena in tag team action on Dynamite. However, you can never count out the Toxic Spider, who has amassed an impressive win record since joining AEW.

If a third Advantage Battle ends up being necessary, which team will enter the first-ever women's Blood & Guts with the upper hand?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Bayou Music Center in Houston, TX

AEW Collision Card (Announced):

Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong in a Men's Blood And Guts Advantage Match (Match 3)

Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue in a Women's Blood And Guts Advantage Match (Match 2)

Thekla vs. Harley Cameron in a Women's Blood And Guts Advantage Match (Match 3 if needed)

The Latest On AEW, WWE & More

Eddie Kingston Says AEW Has "Definitely Changed" Since He Arrived

Kenny Omega Reveals Who He Believes Is The Ace Of AEW

John Cena Teases Surprises In WWE’s ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament’

Aleister Black Discusses Trust For Triple H And WWE Creative Process [Exclusive]