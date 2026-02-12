Oba Femi Responds to Brock Lesnar Face-Off Reaction at the Royal Rumble

Oba Femi was eliminated from last month's Royal Rumble match by Brock Lesnar, but before that occurred, the two men had an epic face-off that captured the imagination of the WWE Universe.

The former WWE NXT Champion entered his first Royal Rumble match at the number one spot last month. Femi lasted almost 40 minutes, eliminating five men before being tossed out by the Beast Incarnate.

WWE Superstar Oba Femi recently appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast. When asked about the fan reaction to his face-off with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, Femi admitted that buzz online doesn't always translate to the live crowd, but in this instance, in particular, he's glad it did.

"So there's so much nuance to that moment," Oba Femi said. "Because there's one thing to have buzz online. But a lot of times, buzz online doesn't necessarily translate to what the casual crowd or the live crowd really wants.

"So at the beginning stages of the face off, me and Brock know that based on our reaction we both have the understanding that, wait, there might be something here. They're getting louder. It's rumbling; we have something. So in that moment, you have that mental agreement, like, yes, we know we have something, so let's not give away too much right now.

"So I'm glad you got the reaction. I'm glad the IWC desires actually translates to the live crowd and what the casual fans want to see. And that's an amazing realization. So we have something there. That's a big money fight. We're not going to blow our load on just a Rumble interaction. There's so much more that can happen there. So we'll see down the line."

Could "down the line" for Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar be at WWE WrestleMania 42?

Demand for a match between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar seemingly reached a fever pitch within the WWE Universe following their epic face-off at the Royal Rumble. And luckily for fans, it appears that the company is listening.

Last week, the Wrestling Observer reported that a match between Femi and Lesnar had been discussed for WrestleMania 42. We now have BodySlam+ backing up this report, confirming they have also heard that a match between these two men is being discussed for the Showcase of the Immortals.

With ticket sales for this year's event currently down compared to this time last year, it would definitely be in WWE's best interest to start booking matches people want to see. It's abundantly clear that a match between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar is at the top of that list.

It seems there isn't much excitement around the WWE Title picture on SmackDown at the moment. So, focusing on matches that will generate excitement among the fanbase should lead to increased ticket sales in the weeks ahead.

We'll likely get our first indication of whether this match is happening when Brock Lesnar returns to WWE Raw on February 23 from Atlanta.

