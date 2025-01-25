Omos Announces WWE Return After Latest Match For Pro Wrestling NOAH
Omosapiens rise! Your boy Omos has wrapped up his commitments with Pro Wrestling NOAH and is set to return to WWE.
The former WWE Tag Team Champion has been enjoying a dominant run over in Japan over the last few weeks, winning the GHC Tag Team Championships with Jack Morris, but it's apparently time for him to return home.
Omos competed in a tag team match during NOAH's most recent event on Saturday, where he picked up the win for his team. Afterward, the big man grabbed the mic to announce that he would be returning to WWE and awarded his GHC Tag Team championship to Daga to defend during his absence.
Omos vowed to return to NOAH, but it's not clear when that will happen. It's also not clear why his current run overseas is ending so abruptly, when it appeared that everything was going very well for him in Japan.
WWE has not used Omos on television since he appeared in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the SmackDown before WrestleMania XL last April. In fact, he's only been used in battle royal type matches dating back to the summer of 2023.
Omos' last televised singles match for WWE came at Backlash in 2023, when he lost to Seth Rollins.
It's possible that the WWE creative team finally has plans to use the big 7'3" monster on either Raw or SmackDown, or perhaps even NXT. We'll continue to monitor Omos' WWE status for you here on The Takedown on SI.
