AEW Collision Homecoming Preview (1/25/25): Start Time, Date, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Toni Storm will finally get to meet Mariah May on a very special Homecoming edition of AEW Collision in Jacksonville, Florida.

Toni Storm finally gets to meet Mariah May on Collision
Toni Storm finally gets to meet Mariah May on Collision / All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling returns home to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday Night for a special Homecoming edition of AEW Collision!

Toni Storm has the opportunity of a lifetime at Grand Slam Australia coming up on February 15, where the rookie will face Mariah May for the AEW Women's Championship in front of all her home countrymen.

AEW's newest rockstar earned the opportunity to return home after she won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at Maximum Carnage, but as she told The Takedown on SI right after the match, Storm is extremely nervous having never even met The Glamour in person. That changes tonight when Mariah May and her challenger will be in the ring, at the same time, for absolutely the first time ever. No doubt about it. They've never met. Not once.

While the AEW Women's Championship picture is pretty locked up for the foreseeable future, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné needs a new challenger. She'll have one by the end of the night as four women compete for the right to face her at an upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Meantime the AEW International Championship is on the line tonight as Konosuke Takeshita defends against Katsuyori Shibata, and after a brief delay, Samoa Joe returns to action in AEW when he takes on Nick Wayne.

Here's everything we know about tonight's show in Jacksonville:

Fatal 4-Way to determine the No. 1 Contender for the TBS Championship

Aminata vs. Purrazzo vs. Sakazaki vs. Deeb
Aminata vs. Purrazzo vs. Sakazaki vs. Deeb / All Elite Wrestling

There's no doubt that all four of these women are hungry for an opportunity at Mercedes Moné and her TBS Championship, but who will prove that they've been starving the most when they all meet in a Fatal 4-Way tonight on AEW Collision Homecoming?

Gates of Agony vs. Brody King & Buddy Matthews

Gates of Agony vs. Brody King & Buddy Matthews
Gates of Agony vs. Brody King & Buddy Matthews / All Elite Wrestling

Brody King and Buddy Matthews find themselves followers no more. Malakai Black is no longer around to lead the House of Black, so it's up to Brody and Buddy to prove that they don't need anyone but each other to be successful in AEW. It's starts tonight against Gates of Agony.

Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang vs. Undisputed Kingdom

Undisputed Kingdom
DC, DM & CHA vs. Undisputed Kingdom / All Elite Wrestling

Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong are out to prove that there is no better trio in all of All Elite Wrestling than the Undisputed Kingdom. They'll look to take a step toward earning a shot at the Death Riders tonight, while also ruining Angelo Parker's return to AEW.

Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne

Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne
Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne / All Elite Wrestling

After missing months of action, Samoa Joe is finally back in AEW and he's ready to inflict pain and punishment. It starts with Nick Wayne tonight on Collision Homecoming. The Patriarchy has been tormenting HOOK for weeks, now they'll face the wrath of his good friend Samoa Joe as a result.

Konosuke Takeshita defends his AEW International Championship against Katsuyori Shibata

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata / All Elite Wrestling

The Don Callis Family has a major issue on their hands as Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have formed an unlikely alliance with the goal of tearing apart Callis and his clients one at a time. Will Konosuke Takeshita be able to focus on the task at hand when he faces Shibata tonight on Collision?

Champion vs. Champion: Kazuchika Okada vs. Komander

Okada vs. Komander
Champion vs. Champion / All Elite Wrestling

Komander has been on the run of his career, launched by his incredible showing in the Continental Classic. The now reigning ROH Television Champion faces his toughest challenge to date when he goes up against AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in his Daily's Place debut.

How to watch AEW Collision:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming: HBO MAX, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV & YouTube TV

AEW Collision Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Daily's Place, Jacksonville, Florida

