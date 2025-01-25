The Miz, Damian Priest & More Transfer Window Moves Announced On WWE Smackdown
This week's episode of Smackdown -- just a day before WWE Saturday Night's Main Event -- featured multiple talent moves as part of the WWE transfer window being open on both main roster brands.
Before tonight, we saw Bayley get moved to the red brand and Braun Strowman and The Wyatt Sicks moved from the red brand to Smackdown.
Tonight on Smackdown, more moves were made. The Miz and Damian Priest moved from Raw to Smackdown and the A-Town Down Under tag team of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller was moved o Raw.
On his first night as a part of the Smackdown roster, Damian Priest defeated Carmelo Hayes in a singles match. After the match, Cody Rhodes welcomed Priest to the Smackdown roster. Priest thanked him, but then told him, "I'll see you soon" -- a clear message that he'll be looking for a shot at Rhodes' world championship.
As for The Miz, he tried to secure Andrade as a potential partner. Miz heaped loads of praise on Andrade and told him he needed him as a partner to get him to realize his full potential as a WWE Superstar.
In the main event of Smackdown this week, Kevin Owens defeated Jimmy Uso ahead of his Royal Rumble contract signing with Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event tomorrow night.
