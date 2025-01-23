New Details Emerge Regarding The WWE Return Of Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss was scheduled to return to WWE this month, but contract issues halted all creative for her return. A new report sheds light on what those specific contract issues were.
A new report by PWInsider indicates that WWE wanted Bliss to return under her old contract, but Bliss and her camp wanted to negotiate a brand new deal. At that point, the two sides reportedly entered into a stalemate and plans for the return were shelved.
The report doesn't reveal when or if negotiations will begin again between both sides.
Bliss had been away from WWE due to having her first baby. She's a former WWE Women's Champion and a key character within the WWE ecosystem.
Creative reportedly involved her making her return on an episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. The plan was then for her to join into the Wyatt Sicks storyline in some form or fashion.
Bliss's last match in WWE took place nearly two years ago at the 2023 Royal Rumble. At that event, Bliss lost to Bianca Belair with Belair's WWE Raw Women's Championship on the line.
When Bliss left the company, she was heavily involved with Bray Wyatt and the Firefly Funhouse act. She was a prominent figure within that storyline that also included Randy Orton.
