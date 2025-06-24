Wrestling On FanNation

Once His Harshest Critic, Kevin Nash Makes Surprising Statement About LA Knight

Big Sex would like to see The Megastar win the big one in WWE.

Rick Ucchino

Kevin Nash
Kevin Nash / IMAGO / Future Image

Kevin Nash is a man who is not afraid to share his opinion and he's also apparently someone who is receptive to changing his opinion.

Bill Goldberg is a name that's been in the news a great deal lately, as the WWE Hall of Famer has his sights set on winning one more World Championship. He'll face off against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event next month in Atlanta, but considering the 58-year-old is wrestling in his final match ever, it's highly unlikely that he'll be taking the title off The Ring General.

While discussing who could be the next World Heavyweight Champion on the latest episode of the Kliq This Podcast, the man who famously ended Goldberg's WCW undefeated streak threw out a surprising name for consideration in LA Knight.

Most WWE fans would be on board with Knight finally winning the big one. It's not his believability as a future World Champion, one way or the other, that makes Kevin Nash's statement about The Megastar such a newsworthy declaration. It's that Big Sexy used to be one of Knight's harshest critics.

"We gave him a lot of s--- early in this show, that he was a copycat and everything else. I appreciate him. I think he's a f---ing solid hand. The people like him. He would definitely be on my list of guys to give a World Title run to," said Nash. "His work has always been solid. Also, that f----- stays in f---ing really good shape."

Kevin Nash - Kliq This Podcast

Knight has recently found himself in the crosshairs of Seth Rollins, who is also chasing another World Championship. WWE reported Monday Night on Raw that LA will be out of action 'indefinitely' after he was taken out by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker this past Friday on SmackDown.

