Otis Names His Dream Opponent In WWE Just In Time For WrestleMania 41
Otis says that Randy Orton is his dream opponent in WWE.
During an interview with The Five Count, Otis spoke about The Viper and said he always wanted to wrestle him because of how different their two characters were.
"I've always wanted to get an angle with Randy in a singles. You get the two polar opposites. You got the good-looking, God-looking man Randy Orton vs. the blue-collar man Otis. Let's get in the cage, brother."- Otis (h/t Fightful)
Otis is currently a part of the Alpha Academy faction in WWE, but has once been the holder of the men's Money in the Bank briefcase. Otis won the contract in 2020 during the pandemic, but never got a chance to cash it in -- losing it to The Miz.
Randy Orton was scheduled to face Kevin Owens in a singles match at WrestleMania, but that match is now off due to Owens leaving WWE to have neck surgery. Owens announced the news on this week's episode of Smackdown, which leaves a spot oppposite Orton open.
After the Owens news became official, Orton dropped Smackdown General Manager, Nick Aldis, with an RKO in the middle of the ring, fueling rumors that Aldis may come out of retirement to take the match with Orton at the biggest WWE event of the year.
WrestleMania 41 airs live from Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. Announced matches for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and much more.
