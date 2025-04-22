WWE Reveals Survivor Series 2025 Location, War Games Not Advertised
WWE has announced the location of this year's Survivor Series PLE event.
During Monday edition of Raw on Netflix, the company announced that the 2025 Survivor Series will emanate from Petco Park in San Diego, California on November 29, 2025.
This will be the first time that a Survivor Series event has been held in a stadium setting. Last year's show took place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.
MORE: Rusev Makes Return On WWE Raw And Destroys Alpha Academy
Petco Park is the home of MLB's San Diego Padres. It has a capacity of 39,860 for baseball games.
Survivor Series will mark the third major PLE to take place in Southern California during 2025. WWE will hold Money In The Bank at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on June 7th. Plus, the company will also produce the When Worlds Collide event the day before, June 6th, from the Kia Forum in Inglewood.
Survivor Series will also be the fifth time that WWE runs a stadium setting in 2025, following the Royal Rumble (Lucas Oil Stadium), Elimination Chamber (Rogers Centre), WrestleMania (Allegiant Stadium), and SummerSlam (MetLife Stadium).
The logo revealed for this year's Survivor Series in San Diego does not have "War Games" attached to the logo like every edition of the event has since 2022. It will be interesting to see if the company drops the War Games match from the event this year as a result.
