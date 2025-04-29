WWE Backlash Match Set After Bayley’s Attacker Reveals Herself
The Man already came after Bayley, now she's coming after the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Becky Lynch is back in business after a year away from WWE and she's not at all happy with what transpired in her absence. First and foremost, the universal forgiveness for one of her longest tenured rivals.
The former Women's World Champion said there would be no weeks long whodunit like there was with Jade Cargill. During her promo on Monday night's episode of Raw, Lynch immediately took credit for the sneak attack on Bayley prior to WrestleMania 41.
That assault opened the door for The Man to take the Role Model's place alongside Lyra Valkyria in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match.
When the Kansas City crowd began to boo her, Lynch chastised the WWE Universe for making her out to be the bad guy. She said Bayley had continuously attacked her for the better part of the last six years and The Man was just getting her revenge.
When it comes to Lyra Valkyria, Lynch was astonished that her former friend and protege would just fall in line with her bitter rival. She had hope that she could save her, but last week on Raw, Valkyria had proven herself to be a loser when Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won back the tag titles.
The Women's Intercontinental Champion had heard enough at that point and made her way to the ring. Valkyria said that Bayley had warned her about Becky, but she didn't want to believe it. She got lost in the dream of being Irish Women's Tag Team Champions, but now the illusion of Becky Lynch dead.
Lyra was ready for a match, but The Man only fights where it matters and she deemed that Kansas City was not worthy. Valkyria then issued a challenge for WWE Backlash and said she would put her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line. Naturally, Lynch accepted.
WWE Backlash will take place Saturday, May 10 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis and Valkyria's title won't be the only one on the line. The Last Real WWE Champion John Cena is set for his first title defense, when he takes on his old rival and St. Louis' own Randy Orton.
Current Backlash Card:
John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
Gunther vs. Pat McAfee
