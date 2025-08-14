Peacemaker John Cena Discusses Final WWE Opponent During Tonight Show Appearance
John Cena is nearing the end of his Hall of Fame professional wrestling career, and while it's still unclear when his final match will take place and who his opponent will be, he continues to insist that those decisions are entirely left up to the WWE creative team.
The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday. He was there to promote season two of Peacemaker, which debuts next Thursday, August 21 on HBO Max, but the conversation naturally turned to Cena's ongoing WWE retirement tour.
There are just 11 dates remaining before Cena dons the jorts for the final time, with his last match reportedly happening this December in his hometown of Boston. When is comes to who he's going to wrestle, Fallon asked if there's anyone he personally has in mind.
“No, no. I’ve never operated like that,” Cena said. “I’ve just always kind of been reliable, showing up, and doing whatever I’m asked. And I really want this tour to be, not only special — it’ll always be special for me because [the fans] are out there — I want it to be special for the business. My goal has always been to leave WWE better than I found it. So whoever they deem appropriate to get that energy, man, I’m cool with that.”
Cena's next match will take place on Sunday, August 31. He's going to fight Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, and then it's widely believed that a showdown with the returning Brock Lesnar will take place next month in Indianapolis at a currently unannounced Premium Live Event.
John Cena says his time up and the time for new stars to step up is now
Reading between the lines of Cena's comments to Fallon, it sounds as though he'd like to put over a current full-time talent in a major way on his way out. Or at the very least, give them that spotlight to shine.
WWE has a wealth of main event level talent to choose from, and it's that depth that was part of the driving force behind Cena's decision to walk away from the squared circle this year.
“I also remember when I was a young kid back in 2002 thinking I’d never get a chance,” Cena said. “And then when I did, I came up with like a young, hungry class. And I think if I hang around any longer than now, I’m just taking time away from those young guys who can be the next chance to make an impact. It’s time, man. It’s time.” h/t Wrestling Observer
Cena has previously stated that he feels a little slower and not as strong in the ring these days, which also contributed to his decision to step away. Although, you wouldn't know that based on his performance against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.
