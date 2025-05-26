Latest Update On WWE's Interest In AEW's Willow Nightingale
Willow Nightingale was a major piece of the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing, and she'll be equally important to AEW's future going forward.
Nightingale confirmed to The Takedown on SI last week that she had re-signed with the company, a move that was initially reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.
"That is true, yes. I am happy where I am. I think there is so much left ahead for me to do at AEW, things that I want to accomplish. But also, I'm just really excited to be a part of something when it's fresh and new and, like, you know, I think we're past the years of finding our footing," Nightingale told The Takedown on SI exclusively.
The 31-year-old would have been one of the hottest free agents on the market had she actually let her contract with AEW expire, joining the likes of fellow AEW women's division star Mariah May. However, she put pen to paper before that was possible, taking the idea of a WWE run off the table.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Sunday night a Willow Nightingale/WWE partnership could have become a reality, in fact. Johnson noted WWE "absolutely" had interest in her, but would ultimately not get the opportunity to enter contract negotiations with the former AEW TBS Champion.
The reality is, signing with WWE may have taken away her ability to work elsewhere, something that was very appealing for Nightingale.
"I think one of the most amazing things about All Elite Wrestling is that we have great international partners, and I can be someone who's featured on television regularly week in, week out, and I can still take a weekend off and hop on an international flight to Tokyo or Mexico City," Nightingale told The Takedown on SI.
"And I know that we've got partners over there who are going to take care of me. I'm going to have a fun, hard-hitting match, where I get to learn more about my craft, take away another style, in a professional setting."
Nightingale's team defeated The Death Riders in a memorable Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing Sunday night.
