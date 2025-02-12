Penta Reveals WWE Sold A "Big Number" Of Masks Since His Debut
Penta says he was very surprised at the number of merchandise masks that have moved since he joined WWE.
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Penta acknowledged how surprised he was, but also discussed how important his mask is to him.
"This was a big surprise for me. Last night, somebody told me how many masks WWE has sold. It’s a big number. I can’t say what the number is, but I can say it’s a big number. I’m so proud. In my mind, ‘Let’s go.’ I cannot stop. I love the t-shirt. The mask is very special for me. Rey Mysterio and these guys use masks, but the Penta mask is different. It’s not only a Penta mask, it’s part of myself,- Penta (h/t Fightful)
Penta masks were on sale for WWE fans even before he made his debut on Raw. Since joining WWE, Penta has defeated Chad Gable, Pete Dunne, and had a memorable performance in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.
Currently, Penta has been embroiled in a mini-feud with Ludwig Kaiser.
Penta is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion with Rey Fenix and a former Impact World Heavyweight Champion.
