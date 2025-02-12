The Undertaker Reveals His Relationship With Ricky Starks Following WWE NXT Debut
Ricky Starks is the newest member of the WWE roster, and he's already cultivating favor with legends.
The former AEW Tag Team Champion debuted on the Feb. 11 edition of WWE NXT just a day after his AEW release was confirmed. Starks showed up in the crowd of the WWE Performance Center and while his identity wasn't fully revealed, he made it clear he is there to be a top talent.
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was watching the NXT program live on Busted Open with Bully Ray, and his reaction to Starks' debut was caught on-screen.
The former WWE Champion would then elaborate on how he met Starks nearly a decade ago.
"I'm training at this gym, and I notice this kid there every day," he said. "Doesn't say anything. Really respectful. As the training went along, we needed different spotters and different help. He was always right there. Finally, we struck up a conversation and he told me he was trying to break into the business and I kind of talked to him about different things."
MORE: AEW News: Miro Departs Company, Ricky Starks Removed From Roster Page
He noted when his wife Michelle McCool was brought in for a Royal Rumble appearance, Starks was the one she trusted with getting her ready.
"On one of the Rumbles that Michelle [McCool] was a surprise guest in, she wanted to get in the ring and he came down and trained with her. I've seen him a few times here and there, and I've always had great conversations with him. He's such a good kid, such a respectful kid. I haven't seen him in probably a year, year and a half, maybe. That's how we met, in a gym while I was getting ready for Shane [McMahon] at WrestleMania," he said.
It is unclear what Starks' WWE name will be, as several new names were trademarked recently.
