Wrestling On FanNation

CM Punk Blind Ranking WWE Superstars Goes Horribly Wrong: "We Did Awful"

CM Punk picked who?

Zack Heydorn

WWE.com

CM Punk has revealed his pick for the best superstar in the WWE today.

During a media tour for the WWE Unreal series on Netflix, Punk was asked to blindly rank the ten best WWE Superstars by content creator, Allenownz. It didn't go well, and in the end The Miz came in at number one.

The Miz WWE
wwe.com

The Miz wasn't the only surprising name high up on Punk's list, though. Drew McIntyre clocking in at number two was also a shocker. Punk and McIntyre had a year-long feud with one another in 2024.

CM Punk's full blind ranking list

  • The Miz
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Cody Rhodes
  • John Cena
  • Bryan Danielson
  • Roman Reigns
  • The Rock
  • Bray Wyatt
  • Seth Rollins
  • Goldberg

CM Punk has a big weekend ahead for WWE. Punk is challenging Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam on Saturday night. Punk earned the shot at Gunther by winning a Gauntlet Match on Raw a few weeks ago, and this week on Raw, Punk told Gunther that he needed to be world champion again.

WWE Summerslam airs live on Peacock and Netflix (internationally) on August 2 and August 3 from inside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It's the first ever two night edition of SummerSlam.

Other announced matches include Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Naomi for the WWE Women's World Championship, and more.

WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam / WWE.com

The Latest On AEW, WWE & More

Gunther Reveals His Honest Thoughts On John Cena’s WWE Retirement Tour

Drew McIntyre Posts Huge Update Regarding His Status For WWE SummerSlam 2025

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reportedly Scrapped Hulk Hogan Movie

Alexa Bliss Comments On A Potential Program With The Wyatt Sicks

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.