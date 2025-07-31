CM Punk Blind Ranking WWE Superstars Goes Horribly Wrong: "We Did Awful"
CM Punk has revealed his pick for the best superstar in the WWE today.
During a media tour for the WWE Unreal series on Netflix, Punk was asked to blindly rank the ten best WWE Superstars by content creator, Allenownz. It didn't go well, and in the end The Miz came in at number one.
The Miz wasn't the only surprising name high up on Punk's list, though. Drew McIntyre clocking in at number two was also a shocker. Punk and McIntyre had a year-long feud with one another in 2024.
CM Punk's full blind ranking list
- The Miz
- Drew McIntyre
- Cody Rhodes
- John Cena
- Bryan Danielson
- Roman Reigns
- The Rock
- Bray Wyatt
- Seth Rollins
- Goldberg
CM Punk has a big weekend ahead for WWE. Punk is challenging Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam on Saturday night. Punk earned the shot at Gunther by winning a Gauntlet Match on Raw a few weeks ago, and this week on Raw, Punk told Gunther that he needed to be world champion again.
WWE Summerslam airs live on Peacock and Netflix (internationally) on August 2 and August 3 from inside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It's the first ever two night edition of SummerSlam.
Other announced matches include Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Naomi for the WWE Women's World Championship, and more.
