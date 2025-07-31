Drew McIntyre Posts Huge Update Regarding His Status For WWE SummerSlam 2025
Drew McIntyre has posted an update regarding his travel status ahead of SummerSlam 2025 this weekend.
The former WWE Champion has been stranded in the UK this week after travellng home for a friend's wedding in England. Passport issues then prevented McIntyre from returning to the United States, putting his tag team match with Logan Paul against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in jeopardy.
While The Miz had volunteered to step in to fill a potential void left by the Scotsman, it now appears that will not be necessary, as per McIntyre's most recent social media update.
"Update on the situation since everyone keeps asking," McIntyre wrote.
McIntyre's partner for SummerSlam, YouTube star and former WWE United States Champion, Logan Paul, appears on the video to help break the news that the former World Heavyweight Champion is indeed back on American soil.
The pair laugh as McIntyre informs Jelly Roll that Paul has far more influential friends than the country rapper, hence his ability to land back in the US ahead of the huge tag team match at SummerSlam 2025.
The build for the upcoming tag match has seen the foursome engage in brawl's not only inside a WWE ring, but also on late night TV, with Jelly Roll guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live recently.
McIntyre would interrupt an interview between Roll and Orton, which saw the Glaswegian and The Viper brawl through a stage door. Paul then reared his head to begin hurling insults at Roll, only to receive a chokeslam through Kimmel's desk to wild applause from the studio audience.
Hopefully the celebrity tag match can deliver similar levels of chaos at SummerSlam.
