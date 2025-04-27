Konnan On WWE Purchasing AAA: It Doesn't Get Any Better
WWE stunned the wrestling world last weekend when it was revealed that they had purchased legendary Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA.
Konnan, who is now the booker of AAA, spoke about WWE's latest acquisition during his Keepin' It 100 podcast this week.
Konnan confirmed that he will still be on the creative team. On who his boss will be, Konnan responded, "Dorian (Roldan), Hunter (Paul Levesque) and HBK (Shawn Michaels)."
There's been some reporting this week that Jeremy Borash will also be part of AAA's new creative structure. Konnan said, "He could be. He's a creative genius, no doubt about it. There is nothing more fun wrestling with your friends or working with your friends. He's a good friend, so it's going to be a lot of fun."
As the podcast continued, Konnan spoke at length about WWE's purchase of the company. Despite some criticism in the wrestling world that this could be a bad thing for AAA, Konnan sounded much more positive.
"Our problem in AAA isn't our talent, it isn't our booking, it's that we didn't have any money," Konnan said. "They said in WWE that if you put all our TVs together for one year, it's not as much as they spend on one TV in the United States. We're working with WWE. It doesn't get any better than that. Our show will look a lot better and we'll be able to work with their talent, not just NXT talent. Now, with money, you'll see what we can do.
"The reason they sold the company is not because we were going out of business. The reason they sold the company is because Dorian Roldan put his ego to the side and he understood we could never grow if we didn't have help and capital. Now, we have it. Business was not bad. If business was bad, and this is very well documented, the last two years, all of our TVs have been from 85% to full. Our business is not bad.
"The only thing we're going to give you is a much better, finished product. That benefits everybody, and more work to a lot of people, and more work to all the Latinos, that a lot of people complain and say, 'Why aren't they being used correctly?' Now, they will."
(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)
