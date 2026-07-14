R-Truth Explains Why WWE Unreal Doesn't Bother Him

WWE Unreal has sparked controversy since its debut, and R-Truth explained why he doesn't have a problem with the show.

In July 2025, the first season of WWE Unreal premiered on Netflix. The show gave fans a new level of access to the creative process in WWE, showing how the company's weekly shows were put together and revealing various parts of the creative process.

Given how the business has historically protected its secrets, some fans and wrestlers were upset with the way the show exposed them. Despite this discourse, the show is returning for its third season, which will debut on July 21. Ahead of the premiere, WWE star R-Truth discussed the series.

R-Truth & Joe Hendry | WWE

R-Truth Comments on WWE Unreal

R-Truth was featured in the second season of the show; the episode "The Truth" highlighted his contract expiration in 2025 and the groundswell of support that led to his WWE return.

During an interview with Power 98.3, R-Truth was asked to share his thoughts on WWE Unreal, and he made it clear that he didn't have a problem with it.

“We’re letting you know the rabbit’s in the hat," R-Truth said. "Just like when you see how a movie is made, and you see them, ‘Cut, shoot.’ You see all that, and you still go watch, whether it’s Transformers or a Jackie Chan movie. I think it’s just the fact that, ‘Oh, you told me. You shouldn’t have told me. But you’ve already known. You’ve already suspected."

R-Truth | IMAGO / Dreamstine

R-Truth went on to note that fans already know that wrestling is a work, and while others may disagree, WWE Unreal showing how the company puts shows together doesn't bother him. He also stated that the performers still have to entertain live fans at the events.

‘It’s fake, it’s a work.’ So we’re gonna give you that, and to me, I always go against the grain sometimes, but it doesn’t bother me," R-Truth said.

"The Unreal thing doesn’t bother me. It doesn’t bother me knowing the rabbit’s in the hat. Now, you have to go out there and still execute. You have to still go out there and grab those people, grab that audience. You still got to go out there and do the damn thing."

R-Truth remains a regular part of WWE television, primarily on WWE SmackDown. He and Damian Priest currently hold the WWE Tag Team Championship, and they seemingly have a showdown with The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) on the horizon.