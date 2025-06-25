Netflix Reveals 'WWE: Unreal' Premier Date & First Look
Netflix has dropped an official first look photo for season one of their upcoming behind the scenes Netflix show, WWE Unreal. The new show, which will feature an exclusive peak at backstage life in the writers room of WWE, will officially premiere on Netflix on July 29.
The WWE: Unreal series pulls the curtain back on WWE and follows Triple H and others in the WWE writers room as they work to produce 52 weeks of television a year across multiple platforms and for multiple business partners.
WWE announced the Unreal series on Netflix earlier this year, but an official premiere date had not been set. The date coincides with a busy week in WWE, as the following weekend is the first-ever two night SummerSlam PLE inside Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.
WWE and Netflix began a ten year partnership worth billions of dollars in January of 2025 when the flagship WWE show, Raw, aired live on the popular streaming platform for the first time ever. WWE Raw will air on Netflix for the remainder of the ten year deal between both companies.
Netflix is the home, internationally, for all WWE content including monthly PLE's like Night of Champions this weekend. Domestically, WWE PLE's still air on Peacock.
WWE Night of Champions airs live from Saudi Arabia on Saturday afternoon and features John Cena vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event.
