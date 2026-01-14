R-Truth Reveals Major WWE Contract Update

R-Truth's tenure with WWE abruptly came to an end in 2025, but he was quickly brought back to the company due to fan outrage and negative feedback from his peers inside oWE.

The Truth contract saga took over social media and led to a strong surge of momentum for the legacy WWE star. Because of that momentum, Truth wrestled John Cena in 2025 and had a major angle on television where he shaved his head.

The R-Truth contract situation looks to be a central storyline in the upcoming second season of WWE Unreal on Netflix, as Truth has been featured in trailers and commercials for the show. That season premieres on Netflix at the end of the month.

R-Truth has a very long-term deal with WWE

As for Truth, he's on the SmackDown brand and will be a part of WWE for the foreseeable future. In a new interview with TV Insider, Truth revealed new and specific details about his WWE contract.

“I signed a four-year deal with a three-year option. Again, that’s one of the things with the wrestling business. You’re going to have people that speculate and insinuate and throw things out there, but don’t know the story and the truth of it." R-Truth

R-Truth & Joe Hendry

Truth credited Nick Khan and Triple H for his return to the company and revealed that he had conversations with both men ahead of his return.

"Everything led me to being back at Money in the Bank. When I came back to Money in the Bank, that was a show of power, a show of humanity, a show of reading the room, listening, appreciation, and gratitude. There are so many things that came out of that moment and led from the phone call with Nick. It was all like a dream to me. It was surreal." R-Truth

Truth is a former tag team champion, Hardcore Champion, and United States Champion in WWE. Truth also infamously held the WWE 24/7 Championship on 54 different occasions.

Most recently, Truth attempted to defend the honor of John Cena in a match against Gunther on the final WWE Raw of 2025. Truth challenged Gunther to a match, but was beat down and lost.

Truth has been in the wrestling business for over 25 years. In the same interview, he acknowledged the pushback on the WWE Unreal show, but said he was ok with it, stating that the show was a good example of the business growing and adapting.

