Seth Rollins Lands New On-Air Role With Netflix
Seth Rollins may not be able to compete on Monday Night Raw right now due to injury, but that's not stopping him from making multiple appearances on Netflix this month.
WWE: Unreal Season 2 is set to premiere on the streaming giant on Tuesday, January 20. The Visionary is a central figure throughout this newest slate of episodes. Camera crews chronicled the inner workings of his faked knee injury over the summer, and the show will fully unveil everything that went into pulling off the 'Ruse of the Century' at SummerSlam.
Three days after the new episodes of WWE: Unreal are made available, Netflix will broadcast what they describe as "one of the boldest live events ever attempted."
Skyscraper Live will hit the air at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), and the broadcast will follow every move of climber Alex Honnold as he attempts to conquer Taipei 101. The 101-story skyscraper in Taiwan stands over 1660 feet, making it one of the tallest buildings in the world.
Not only will Honnold attempt to scale the structure in front of a live television audience, but he'll be doing so without the assistance of ropes or safety nets.
Netflix has put together a team of hosts and commentators for the event, with multi-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins set to join former ESPN host Elle Duncan, professional climber Emily Harrington, former NASA engineer Mark Rober, and climbing commentator Pete Woods.
They'll be tasked with guiding the audience through the physical and mental challenges of the climb as it happens in real time.
Seth Rollins is setting himself up for life after wrestling
Skyscraper Live will be the latest opportunity for Rollins to showcase his broadcasting chops. He signed on as a contributor and guest host of the NFL Network's Good Morning Football ahead of the 2025-26 season, and by all accounts, he has done a great job behind the desk.
He's also had the chance to host the Rich Eisen Show in the past, most notably in the days after he suffered his "knee injury" last July and had to keep up the charade throughout the entire episode. Not even the other hosts knew that he was kayfabing them.
Rollins is currently working his way back from shoulder surgery, and could potentially be cleared in time to compete at WrestleMania 42 this April. He was asked recently about whether he's given any thought toward retirement, to which he replied, "Not really, I got a lot more years left in the tank."
Whenever that day does come, however, it appears that Seth will have the opportunity to transition into a full-time broadcasting career. Should he decide to go down that path.
