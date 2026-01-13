AJ Lee Pens Emotional Tribute To Larry The Dog

It's safe to say that's been a rough few weeks in the AJ Lee, CM Punk household.

The couple lost their beloved dog Larry last month, over a decade after they rescued him from the PAWS Chicago animal shelter.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion announced the news via his Instagram on December 2, along with an emotional tribute. Now, in her first post on the social media app in the past six weeks, AJ Lee has written her own goodbye to Larry.

Lee started off by thanking everyone who donated to PAWS Chicago in Larry's honor and gave a little backstory into the early days of his life, where he struggled to find a family that would give him a forever home.

"Multiple fosters gave up on him, one stating on record 'I cannot allow this chaos in my home any longer'. A professional trainer called him 'a lost cause'. He survived abuse and abandonment and was just misunderstood. We knew he was perfect for us," Lee wrote.

Larry wasn't always an angel. As Lee stated in her post, he stole food off the countertops and even frightened some of the neighbors from time to time. But he easily won a place in her and Punk's hearts, and soon after, the hearts of millions across the globe.

AJ Lee & CM Punk | WWE

"He helped get me out of the deepest depressive cycles and was the center of my happiest days. He went from discarded underdog to having his face plastered across billboards, the United Center, ASPCA campaigns, Rolling Stone, and had more action figures, merchandise, and fan art than most pro athletes."

Lee said it was her greatest honor to become Larry's emotional support during his golden years, especially after all the years he was there to support her.

"I just know he’s now with my other furry angels Mugsy and Nacho, causing absolute f-ing mayhem. I am not okay, half my heart is gone. I get really quiet and private during the hard stuff but I wanted to come on here and say, if you need a best friend who will make every day brighter, who will save your life right back, please adopt don’t shop. Rescue dogs are a special kind of magic."

The former Divas Champion has been absent from WWE programming since her victory at Survivor Series: WarGames, which took place just days before Larry's passing. She is expected to return for WrestleMania season.

The Takedown on SI again passes along our deepest condolences to all who loved Larry.

