How Will CM Punk Feel If He Doesn't Main Event WWE WrestleMania 41?
A victory for CM Punk tonight inside the Elimination Chamber would all but guarantee a lifelong accomplishment for the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World.'
Should he outlast the five other competitors locked inside the chamber, Punk would go on to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in a match that most would earmark for one of the two main event spots at WrestleMania 41.
CM Punk will be the first to tell you, however, that there are no guarantees in life. More than a year removed from a triceps injury that ended his WrestleMania XL dreams before they could even begin, the former WWE Champion is hellbent on closing the show this year in Las Vegas. But what if that doesn't happen?
While speaking with Alex McCarthy of Mail Sport, Punk was specifically asked whether he was concerned about The Rock's sudden re-emergence and the trickle down effect it may have on his WrestleMania plans.
“Sure, but I also think that the things that I may have said or did 10, 12 years ago, I think there’s a lot of fans that have held onto that say more than I have. I think there’s a lot of things that are less important to me in 2025. So yeah, sometimes I’m like, well, it’s really not that big of a deal. Main eventing WrestleMania has always been a goal of mine. But goals change. It doesn’t mean I don’t want to wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania, but I’m at the stage of my career now where I’m like, ‘Oh, okay. So this person’s gonna main event? Alright, well. You’re not gonna be able to follow this, so I don’t know what to tell you. I’ll go first and I’ll shower, and I’ll eat some doughnuts, and I’ll watch whatever you call a main event, and I’ll just go, 'Well, yeah, all right. I was right. They couldn’t follow it.'"- CM Punk to Alex McCarthy
It was a little over 12 years ago when The Rock came back to WWE and ended Punk's 434 day reign as WWE Champion at the Royal Rumble.
The Final Boss would go on to main event WrestleMania 29 against John Cena, while Punk fell victim to The Undertaker's undefeated streak earlier in the night.
