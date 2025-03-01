WWE And UFC Heading Australia For Five Shows Including A PLE, Raw, And SmackDown
TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, has announced an expanded partnership with the Western Australian Government that will see multiple WWE and UFC events come to Perth through the end of 2026.
WWE’s return to Perth will feature a full weekend takeover later this year that will include an episode of Friday Night SmackDown, an unannounced Premium Live Event and an episode of Monday Night Raw. All three events will take place at the 15,500 seat RAC Arena.
MORE: Triple H Makes Huge Claim About WWE Elimination Chamber Weekend
"The return of UFC and WWE in 2025 is a major coup for Western Australia, following the roaring success of UFC 284 and WWE Elimination Chamber that collectively injected nearly $50 million into our economy last year," said the Hon. Roger Cook MLA, Premier of Western Australia. "Both UFC and WWE have proven to be huge drawcards with a dedicated fan base, and we expect to see thousands of out-of-state visitors travel to Perth to attend these blockbusters.”
WWE Elimination Chamber was held in Perth in February 2024 and attracted more than 52,000 fans to Optus Stadium.
“Perth is a world-class city, home to many passionate UFC and WWE fans, and we’re thrilled to expand this partnership with the WA Government," said TKO Executive Vice President, Event Development and Operations Peter Dropick. "Perth’s tourism hospitality is second to none, and UFC and WWE will proudly showcase the city and its wonderful people to the world through our global broadcasts reaching more than one billion homes across 170 countries."
In addition, under a previous agreement with the WA Government, RAC Arena will host one UFC FIGHT NIGHT later this year. In total, Perth will host five UFC and WWE events over the next two years.
Details for all five upcoming UFC and WWE events, including ticket on-sale dates, advertised Superstars and fighters, will be announced at a later date.
