How WWE Is Handling Jacob Fatu's Progression And Development
Jacob Fatu debuted with WWE last year, and ever since that debut, he's been turning heads. Both fans and officials alike.
Though WWE pushed Solo Sikoa as the new leader of The Bloodline following Roman Reigns' loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania last year, officials have been well aware of the fan's perceptions of Fatu and where he ranks within the faction.
According to a new report Fightful Select, WWE has been very deliberate in booking every single move Fatu has made. This goes back to his "injury" at SummerSlam through some specific interactions up to the Bad Blood PLE last fall.
MORE: Latest WWE News On Jacob Fatu And Solo Sikoa Plans For WrestleMania 41
Many fans have commented online that they see Fatu as the eventual leader of The Bloodline and possessing a higher ceiling than Sikoa. WWE is acutely aware of this and have booked accordingly, playing up that dynamic within television segments.
There's been no confirmation that Fatu vs. Sikoa is happening at WrestleMania 41, though television has certainly given viewers the impression that the match will eventually happen.
The Fightful report goes on to note that WWE views Fatu as a major main event-level star for the company in the coming years. They've purposefully booked his face-offs with Roman Reigns with that in mind.
Previous incarnations of WWE management had passed on signing Fatu, but the current power structure behind the scenes jumped to sign him when he was available. WWE officials have reportedly been extremely impressed with the physical shape that Fatu has gotten himself into over the last couple of years.
