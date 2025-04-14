Randy Orton Reveals Future WWE Contract Plans
Randy Orton recently turned 45 years old, but his time in WWE may be far from over.
"The Viper" has battled through a myriad of injuries over the course of this career, but the most severe one he's faced came just a few years ago. Orton underwent major back surgery that could have ended his career, but instead, it prolonged it.
The future WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Complex about his future with the company, and noted he recently signed a new five-year deal. Even then, he still may be far from done.
“I'd love to sign another five-year contract after that. I know, realistically, there's gonna be a day when I gotta stop. But it's like, I don't even think about that because I'm having so much f***ing fun right now"- Randy Orton
Orton missed more than a year and a half due to the injury, and doctors initially told him he would never wrestle again. But a meticulous procedure enabled for him to have a full recovery while also building more muscle, and he eventually was able to begin rehabbing at the WWE Performance Center.
He told Complex that his time at the PC around other WWE developmental talent lit a fire underneath him, and made him fall back in love with the business.
“Knowing that it was all taken away from me, or almost was all taken away from me. Just knowing that I can't do it forever, it's just every second I'm around the guys in the locker room, that camaraderie, there’s nothing like it. Every second I'm in the ring feeling the energy from those fans, there's nothing like it," he said.
"And knowing that there's a cap on that, it just makes it easier to make sure that I'm just always enjoying this.”- Randy Orton
Orton was originally scheduled to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, but with Owens suffering a neck injury, his match is currently up in the air.
