Triple H Thinks Donald Trump's Strategy Is "Genius" And Draws Parallels To WWE

Zack Heydorn

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Triple H says that President Donald Trump knows how to get heat.

Triple H is closely connected to Trump due to the fact that his mother in-law is Trump's Secretary of Education, but the Chief Content Officer of WWE had high praise for Trump and his strategy during an interview with Flagrant on Monday.

"I think Trump's ability as an orator -- like him or hate him the way he does it -- he's charismatic in so many ways," Triple H said of Donald Trump's public persona.

"I think he likes getting under people's skin. I think he likes generating heat the way he does. It's amazing and it's genius and it worked in our business. Do I think he got that from our business? I think he innately understands that. It's been his whole life."

Donald Trump has a long history of doing business with WWE. Trump hosted both WrestleMania 4 and WrestleMania 5 at his hotel in Atlantic City.

In 2007, Trump was involved in a WrestleMania 23 feud with Vince McMahon called Battle of the Billionaires. Trump's advocate, Bobby Lashley, defeated McMahon's stand-in, Umaga, and shaved McMahon bald in the middle of the ring. Stone Cold Steve Austin served as the special referee for the match.

MORE: 15 Most Shocking WrestleMania Moments & Returns Of All Time

In 2013, Trump was inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame inside Madison Square Garden.

Former WWE CEO, Linda McMahon, has been involved in both Trump administrations. First, she served as the head of the Small Business Administration. She now serves as the Secretary of Education.

Zack Heydorn
