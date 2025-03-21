Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens Made Official For WWE WrestleMania 41
It's official.
Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will face each other at WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas.
Orton and Owens kicked off the March 21 episode of Friday Night SmackDown with an exchange of words in front of a white hot crowd in Bologna, Italy.
KO interrupted The Viper's promo before he could utter a single word and he actually apologized for hitting him with the package piledriver months ago. Owens said that Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn deserved everything that happened to them over the past few months, but Randy did not.
Owens said he has regrets for letting his anger get the better of him and attempted to bury the hatchet with his old friend and tag team partner. Owens said he saved Carmelo Hayes from being punted last week because 'no one' wants to see Randy go back to being the old sadistic Viper.
It was then that Kevin suggested that he and Randy go after the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41. Orton was having none of it and he told Owens exactly where he could shove that apology.
Orton said that the former Universal Champion used to be, "Fight Owens Fight," but now he's more like, "Bitch Owens Bitch." Randy said he's hearing those voices inside his head once again and they are telling him to kick Owens' head off his shoulders in Las Vegas.
The match was later announced as official by SmackDown commentator Joe Tessitore.
Tonight's episode of SmackDown from Bologna, Italy is airing live in Europe, but will be shown on tape delay here in the United States at its normal airtime of 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network.
