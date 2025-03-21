UFC Champion Wants Match With Cody Rhodes After MMA Career Is Over
UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion, Tom Aspinall, is already angling for a WWE match after he retires from MMA.
During an interview with The Schmo, Aspinall said that definitely wants to have a WWE match when he retires and that he'd like to have it with or against Cody Rhodes.
“No, that’s for when I’ve retired, that’s my retirement plan. Cody Rhodes is my guy. Me and Cody, we’ll have a match one day. I think we might team up, me and Cody Rhodes because we’re both babyfaces, aren’t we? Maybe we could fight Jon Jones and whoever the heel is over there. Who’s the main heel, John Cena just turned heel. Cody Rhodes and Tom Aspinall tag team versus Jon Jones and John Cena, baby faces versus heels. Big matchup.”- Tom Aspinall (h/t Fightful)
Aspinall became the Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion in November of 2023. In July of 2024, he successfully defended that title against Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall is currently angling for a title unification fight against champion Jon Jones.
During a WWE show in Manchester last year, Rhodes invited Aspinall to join him in the ring.
Cody Rhodes is scheduled to wrestle John Cena and defend his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. WrestleMania 41 emanates from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20.
Aspinall's UFC and Rhodes' WWE are both owned by Endeavor Media and under the TKO Group banner.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
New Update On Uncle Howdy And Wyatt Sicks WWE Return
WWE SmackDown Preview (3/21/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Alexa Bliss Shares Cryptic Post Amid Rumors Surrounding WWE WrestleMania 41 Status
Booker T Responds To BET Greatest Black Wrestlers List: "It's a hell of a lot higher than Mark Henry rated me"