Going To Las Vegas For WWE WrestleMania? Then Don't Miss CircaMania
WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas is right around the corner and the event calendar for the week is loading up with plenty of things to do for pro wrestling fans.
WWE has created comedy events, partnered with independent promotions for the start of the WWE ID Championship tournament, and will put on its regular suite of WrestleMania weekend shows like Smackdown, NXT Stand & Deliver, and of course WrestleMania itself.
Las Vegas will be the hotbed for independent wrestling with GCW's The Collective taking over the city for a weekend full of live pro wrestling shows including Joey Janela's Spring Break and Bloodsport. Countless other indie promotions will also be in town which will fill Vegas with the biggest independent wrestling stars in the world.
That and much more will take care of your pro wrestling fix outside of WrestleMania.
But what if you want a taste of Vegas itself? Well, there's an event for that too and it incorporates wrestling on wrestling's biggest weekend.
It's called "CircaMania" and it will take place from Wednesday April 16 to Monday April 20. The event will feature live viewings of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio, Insight With Chris Van Vliet, poolside viewings of WrestleMania on a 143-foot screen, and more.
The programmed event schedule for CircaMania is as follows:
“The Master’s Class” by Busted Open Radio: Take wrestling talk to new heights as Dave LaGreca, Tommy Dreamer, Mark Henry and Bully Ray break down the sport from – Circa’s rooftop cocktail lounge – on Thursday, April 17. The venue will transform into a SiriusXM podcast studio from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., giving fans a chance to watch the free live show, meet the hosts and enjoy cocktails with a stunning 60-floor-high view of the valley.
“Insight with Chris Van Vliet” Live: Join award-winning host Chris Van Vliet for a live podcast on Thursday, April 17, at Circa’s Galaxy Ballroom. Audience members can expect in-depth conversations, behind-the-scenes stories and surprise guest appearances from wrestling legends. VIP ticket holders can attend a special pre-show Q&A at 7 p.m., before the main show kicks off at 8 p.m.
Showtime Views at Stadium Swim: Catch all the powerbombs and piledrivers poolside on Circa’s massive 143-foot, 14-million-pixel screen at Stadium Swim. On Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, guests can dip into the water or stay poolside in one of the luxury seating options. The venue features six temperature-controlled pools, pyrotechnic display and captivating visual effects for the ultimate viewing experience.
Accommodation Takedowns: Circa, along with sister properties, are offering exclusive room deals during the week.
M Ride to Mania: Travel in style between Allegiant Stadium and Circa’s with a luxury shuttle service offering roundtrip rides on Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21.
The Takedown on SI spoke with Circa Resort and Casino Marketing Manager, Aaron Oster, who said that event was created through the eyes of a wrestling fan.
"I'm a wrestling guy. I'm a wrestling fan," Oster said. "There was a time I went to five out of six WrestleMania's. I saw it in New Orleans. I saw it in Orlando. I saw it in Dallas, New York. So, I've been able to experience it. And like I've mentioned, you always have those little hubs (of wrestling activity in WrestleMania cities)."
He continued, "As soon as WrestleMania got announced -- as soon as we knew it was coming to Vegas, I knew that I wanted Circa and the Fremont Street -- the downtown corridor to be one of those hubs. Those places where you really want to be with multiple things going on. I was determined to make Circa a part of that."
WrestleMania 41 airs live from inside Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and April 20. Announced matches for the event include Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship, and more.
For more info visit the CircaMania website.
