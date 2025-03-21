Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Offers To Host Tim Walz vs Kane Match
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is getting into the wrestling promotion game.
Yesterday evening, Kane (Glenn Jacobs) challenged former Vice Presidential candidate and current Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, to a match after Walz appeared on a podcast with Florida Governor Gavin Newsom and said that he could kick the asses of Trump's supporters.
Jacobs took exception to Walz's statement and took to X to challenge the governor to a wresting match.
"All joking aside, Tim Walz, let's put our money where our mouth is ... in a charity wrestling match. We'll split the gate 50/50 between our chosen (charity) organizations. I'll kick things off myself with a $10,000 donation. What do you say?"
Now, Governor Ron DeSantis has stepped in and offered to host the fight in his home state on Florida, saying the state is neutral territory and there are plenty of great spots and fans there. DeSantis wrote:
Florida can serve as the neutral site host.
We’ve got a lot of great spots and a lot of wrestling fans…
Whatever side of the political spectrum you're on, we're always down to see Kane get back in the ring one more time.
