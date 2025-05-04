Cody Rhodes Features In New NBA On NBC Promo
Cody Rhodes may not have been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 41, but the former Undisputed WWE Champion has performed a quick run-in on a new NBA promo for NBC.
Rhodes - who was last seen staring at the lights while John Cena dethroned him as WWE Champion in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 41 - has a quick cameo in NBC's new commercial advertising the return of the NBA to the network for the first time in over 20 years.
In the promo, multiple famous faces from both the NBA, NBC and Peacock's biggest shows appear, all doing their best 'Roundball Rock' a capella. The likes of the LA Lakers' Luka Doncic, OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Michael Buble and even The Minions all jam out to John Tesh's iconic anthem.
Rhodes main evented WWE's return to NBC when he defended the Undisputed WWE Title against Kevin Owens at Saturday Night's Main Event in December of last year. WWE's back catalog, documentaries and Premium Live Events are still streamed on Peacock in the United States, too.
'Roundball Rock' was the addictive anthem that scored basketball on NBC during the halcyon era of Jordan's Bulls in the 1990's. John Tesh has claimed the tune came to him in the middle of the night, but we're pretty sure his brother and poet Dave Tesh would have something to say about that.
Rhodes, meanwhile, may not be on the card for WWE Backlash on May 10, but WWE.com is now advertising Rhodes for the May 16 edition of SmackDown at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, meaning The American Nightmare's return could be imminent.
