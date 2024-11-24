Report Suggests Stephanie McMahon Could Be Eyeing WWE Return
Is former WWE CEO, Stephanie McMahon, angling for a return to the company her father built?
A new report from PWInsider indicates that that very well may be the case. McMahon does not currently hold an official position within the WWE, but she has been spending time at the WWE offices recently, which could mean potential moves are in the works.
Stephanie resigned from her role as CEO of WWE in 2023. The move came after Vince McMahon returned as Executive Chairman following his brief retirement in 2022. Vince McMahon left the company due to allegations of sexual assault and a WWE Board of Directors investigation into hush money payments made to employees with whom McMahon allegedly had affairs with. When McMahon retired, Stephanie secured the CEO position along with current CEO, Nick Khan.
Since resigning, Stephanie has made appearances at WrestleMania and Summerslam. She opened night two of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia and simply introduced the show to kick things off. At Summerslam, she appeared in the audience for the Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker and Logan Paul vs. LA Knight match.
In addition to being a former WWE CEO, Stephanie McMahon is a former WWE Women's Champion. Her husband, Triple H, is currently the Chief Content Officer of WWE and in charge of creative for both Raw and Smackdown.
