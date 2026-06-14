Return of Roman Reigns and More Officially Announced for June 15 WWE Raw

The OTC is en route to Monday Night Raw.

The flagship show for WWE is set to take over the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland tomorrow night, and after missing out on last week's show, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will be back on Netflix this week.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made that announcement during his weekly rundown video on social media Sunday morning. Reigns had previously been advertised for this show, but his June dates had been in a state of flux earlier this year. His impending presence in the Charm City appears to now be officially locked in.

Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for tomorrow night in Baltimore, Maryland!



📺: 8e/5p and LIVE around the world on @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/E4rQKDWnEc — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 14, 2026

It's not clear at this time what Reigns will be doing on this week's episode of the Red Brand, especially since he is not currently advertised for Night of Champions on Saturday, June 27. In fact, this is his last scheduled date until after the company's next Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

He will likely have some things to say about LA Knight. The Megastar has been talking all sorts of trash about The Bloodline in Reigns' absence, but perhaps his comments are now inconsequential with Jey Uso the one who emerged victorious in the King of the Ring Tournament this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Speaking of which, the semifinals for both the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will get underway tomorrow night. In the men's bracket, it will be Oba Femi taking on "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, while IYO SKY and Raquel Rodriguez face off in the women's bracket. The winners will advance to the tournament finals, which will be held at Night of Champions.

Lastly, Chad Gable, not El Grande Americano, will be wrestling his first match on WWE Raw in over a year. Gable's redemption arc took a massive leap forward last week when he saved former rivals Rey Mysterio and Penta from a post-match attack at the hands of Rusev and Ethan Page. It'll now be Gable and the Lion of Bulgaria, Rusev, going one-on-one tomorrow night.

We'll have more information on Monday's show starting at 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT) when our WWE Raw preview goes live here on The Takedown on SI.

WWE Raw card for June 15 (announced):

Roman Reigns | WWE

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw

King of the Ring Semifinals: Oba Femi vs. AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio

Queen of the Ring Semifinals: IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Chad Gable vs. Rusev