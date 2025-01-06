Netflix Reveals What Viewership Success Looks Like For WWE Raw
WWE Raw will premiere on the Netflix streaming platform Monday night and those in the Netflix boardroom already know how they will judge the viewership success of the show.
In an interview with The Athletic, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, Brandon Reigg, spoke about going into business with WWE and that the measurement for ratings success will be the same as it is for any other piece of content that runs on the platform.
MORE: The Rock Announces Los Angeles Appearance Just Hours Before WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
“At its core, it’s no different to any other entertainment programme,” Reigg said. “It’s a case of saying, ‘What does it cost?’ and then, ‘What’s the return of that investment in terms of how many people are watching it and their level of engagement?.' It’s no different to (dating show) Love Is Blind, (dramas) Black Doves or Stranger Things. We look at it through that same lens.”
WWE and Netflix agreed to a 10-year partnership that will feature the Raw television brand move to the streaming platform on a weekly basis. The deal also calls for special PLE shows to live on the platform in international markets.
The WWE Raw premiere on Netflix will emanate from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Announced matches for the show include CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match, Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship, and the return of John Cena.
On Sunday, The Rock officially announced that he would be appearing on the Netflix premiere of Raw as well.
